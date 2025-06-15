Ukraine Conducts Fourth POW Exchange With Russia In One Week

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the fourth prisoners of war exchange with the Russian Federation within a week.

According to Ukrinform, the Head of State made this statement on Telegram .

"We continue bringing our people home from Russian captivity. This is already the fourth exchange this week," Zelensky emphasized.

He noted that "many of the guys who returned to Ukraine today had been held captive since 2022. They are warriors of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service, and the State Transport Special Service."

The President stressed: "It is our absolute duty to free them all, and we are working toward exactly that - to leave no one behind in the enemy's hands. I thank everyone who is helping.”

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, reported that the oldest person returned from Russian captivity is 63 years old, and the youngest is 21.

Another 1,200 bodies of fallen Ukrainians repatriated from Russia

As Ukrinform previously reported, on June 12, the second phase of the exchange between Ukraine and Russia took place, involving severely wounded and ill prisoners of war.

Some of the POWs released that day had been considered missing in action.

Photo: Zelenskiy/Official