Ukraine Conducts Fourth POW Exchange With Russia In One Week
According to Ukrinform, the Head of State made this statement on Telegram .
"We continue bringing our people home from Russian captivity. This is already the fourth exchange this week," Zelensky emphasized.
He noted that "many of the guys who returned to Ukraine today had been held captive since 2022. They are warriors of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service, and the State Transport Special Service."
The President stressed: "It is our absolute duty to free them all, and we are working toward exactly that - to leave no one behind in the enemy's hands. I thank everyone who is helping.”
The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, reported that the oldest person returned from Russian captivity is 63 years old, and the youngest is 21.Read also: Another 1,200 bodies of fallen Ukrainians repatriated from Russia
As Ukrinform previously reported, on June 12, the second phase of the exchange between Ukraine and Russia took place, involving severely wounded and ill prisoners of war.
Some of the POWs released that day had been considered missing in action.
Photo: Zelenskiy/Official
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment