Cinc Syrskyi Congratulates U.S. Army On 250Th Anniversary, Thanks For Supporting Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, congratulated the United States Army on its 250th anniversary and expressed gratitude for its continued support of Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, this was shared on the official Faceboo page of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Syrskyi noted that 250 years ago, the U.S. Army was born out of a struggle for independence and freedom, becoming not only the foundation of American statehood but also a model of military strength and a guarantor of the security of democracy worldwide.

" During the darkest times of world history, the U.S. Army, together with its allies, acted in decisive fashion – both to defeat Nazism and to deter communism and terrorism. In Ukraine, we clearly realize this and highly appreciate it," the Commander-in-Chief emphasized.

" Dear colleagues and service members of the U.S. Army! You have invaluable experience, that is generously shared. Ukrainians are sincerely grateful to the U.S. military for our joint exercises – Rapid Trident, Sea Breeze and many others. For the training of our pilots, missile specialists, and other professionals. We are also thankful for the armed, technical, logistical assistance and intelligence that help us to deter the onslaught of the invaders," Syrskyi stated.

He stressed that this cooperation has significantly strengthened Ukraine's defense capabilities and has become critically important following Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

The Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces added: " You support us because you have a deep understanding of the value of freedom, brotherhood and honor. You know who is on the side of good and who is sowing evil in this war. We are on the same side. Sincerest congratulations to you as partners, brothers-in-arms and colleagues in the Army."

CinCorders new push to defend Ukrainian cities from nightly drone terror

As reported, the U.S. Army traces its origins to the Continental Army, formed during the American colonies' war for independence from Great Britain.

On June 14, 1775, the Second Continental Congress established the Continental Army as a unified force from all the American colonies, led by General George Washington, to fight against the British Army.

Photo: Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine / CinC AF of Ukraine