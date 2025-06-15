G7 Summit On June 17 To Focus On Strong And Sovereign Ukraine - Program

MENAFN - UkrinForm) At the G7 leaders' summit, which will be held next week in the Canadian city of Kananaskis, the theme of the working session on Tuesday, June 17, will be "A Strong and Sovereign Ukraine."

This is stated in the summit program , Ukrinform reports.

According to the agenda, four working sessions of G7 leaders will be held on Monday, June 16. Among the topics are "Global Economic Outlook," "Economic Growth, Security and Resilience," "Making Communities Safe," and "Making the World Secure."

The meeting on Tuesday, June 17, will launch with an official greeting from the invited leaders, followed by a working breakfast of the G7 and the invited leaders.

It is noted that the topic of the session within the framework of the working breakfast will be "A Strong and Sovereign Ukraine".

Later on Tuesday, the final session of the G7 is set to be held, as well as a joint photo of the leaders, a working lunch on the topic of "Energy Security", and a press conference of the chairman of the summit.

As Ukrinform reported, the G7 summit in 2025 will be held on June 15-17 in Kananaskis, Canada.

Earlier, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced the priorities for the G7 leaders' summit: protecting communities and the world, building energy security and accelerating digital transition, and preserving partnerships for the future. Other discussions will include a just and lasting peace for Ukraine and other conflict zones around the world.

This is the seventh time Canada chairs the G7 in the 50 years since the creation of the bloc.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed that he has received an invitation to the summit. According to Zelensky, during the event, the participating countries will discuss, in particular, the introduction of strong sanctions to stop or reduce opportunities for Russia to fuel its war.

The White House has officially confirmed it is preparing separate bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Canada, where, in addition to the G7 leaders, the presidents of Brazil, Mexico, and Ukraine are expected to be present.