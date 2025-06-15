Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Another 1,200 Bodies Of Fallen Ukrainians Repatriated From Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The bodies of another 1,200 fallen Ukrainian citizens, including military service members, were returned to Ukraine as a result of the latest repatriation effort.

This was reported on Telegram by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, Ukrinform learned.

Today, June 14, within the framework of the agreements reached in Istanbul, another stage of repatriation measures took place.

Ukraine received another 1,200 bodies, which, according to the Russian side, belong to Ukrainian citizens, including military service members.

Read also: SSU releases exclusive footage from today's repatriation of fallen soldiers

In the near future, law enforcement, together with forensic institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will conduct all necessary examinations to identify the repatriated bodies.

The repatriation measures were carried out as a result of the joint work of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Joint Center under the Security Service of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Office of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances, the State Emergency Service, and other elements of Ukraine's security and defense sector.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on June 13, the bodies of 1,200 fallen Ukrainians were repatriated. The Russian side claims that the bodies belong, including, to military personnel.

