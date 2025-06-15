Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tusk: Escalation Between Israel, Iran Could Destabilize Entire World

2025-06-15 01:35:46
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the Polish government, Donald Tusk, warned that a confrontation between Israel and Iran could destabilize the rest of the world.

He made the comment via X on Saturday, Ukrinform reports.

"The confrontation between Israel and Iran is moving towards a regular war in the region that may destabilise the whole world. Since WWII we haven't been so close to a global conflict," Tusk stressed.

According to the prime minister, Europe and the United States must unite their efforts to stop further escalation.

Read also: Von der Leyen urges for de-escalation in Middle East in call with Israel 's president

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Israel Defense Forces launched an aerial campaign against Iran's nuclear program facilities, launching strikes on dozens of targets related to nuclear development and other military facilities.

In retaliation, Iran launched a massive ballistic missile strike on targets in Israel.

