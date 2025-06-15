Equality March Held In Kyiv
This was reported by the KyivPride NGO on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.
"Over 1,500 people joined the March! It lasted for more than an hour," the report says.
An Equality March was held in Kyiv / Photo: Danylo Antoniuk, Ukrinform
It is noted that among the participants were LGBTIQ+ military service members, diplomatic missions, including representatives of the European Union, embassies of Canada, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Netherlands, Slovenia, Germany, Austria, Sweden, Ireland, Norway, Lithuania, Estonia, Spain, Italy, France, and other countries of the EU and beyond. Kyiv students were represented, in particular, by a group from the Student Parliament of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv and Ukraine Global Scholars.
In addition, veteran Viktor Pylypenko, head of the NGO "LGBT+ Military for Equal Rights," joined the March. He stressed the need to recognize family partnerships for both military and civilians. At the moment, if a fighter belonging to the LGBTQ+ community is killed in action, their family remains unrecognized as such by current law.
It is noted that during the March, UAH 20,000 was raised for the Serhiy Sternenko Foundation. In total, over UAH 212,000 was raised during the two KyivPride events.
"We extend our gratitude to the National Police of Ukraine, the Kyiv City Military Administration, and all others involved in ensuring public order during this peaceful human rights march. With regret, we must note that those who incite violence still have broader access to public space and freely walk through the central streets, while participants of KyivPride March are surrounded by police and restricted in their route," the KyivPride NGO noted.
After the end of the Equality March, a "March in Defense of Family, Children, and Ukraine" took place in the city center. The head of the "All Together" NGO, which is the organizer of the rally, said their march gathered several thousand participants. Some of them were seen covering their faces.
Photo: Ruslan Kukharchuk / Facebook
As reported, on the morning of Saturday, June 14, the entrance and exit at the Teatralna metro station were temporarily closed t public due to the rallies. Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Street (from Khreshchatyk to Tereshchenkivska), as well as Yevhen Chykalenko Street (from Taras Shevchenko Boulevard to Prorizna) were closed to traffic.
