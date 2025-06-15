Armenia Wants To Seal Peace With Azerbaijan By Year-End - Pashinyan

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia says Yerevan seeks to complete the process of signing a peace agreement with Azerbaijan by the end of 2025 before the negotiation structures created in the format of the OSCE Minsk Group are dissolved.

He stated this within the framework of the GLOBSEC 2025 forum in Prague, Ukrinform reports with reference to Armenpress .

"Azerbaijan raises the issue of dissolving the structures of the OSCE Minsk Group, and in general this is an acceptable agenda for us. But there is a very important nuance: we must be sure that a situation is prevented when the page of the conflict is closed on the territory of Azerbaijan, but it turns into new claims on the territory of Armenia," Pashinyan emphasized.

He noted that some Azerbaijani circles refer to approximately 60% of Armenia's sovereign territory as "Western Azerbaijan," which, he said, is a territorial claim to Armenia.

"Our approach is to sign a peace agreement and at the same time dissolve these mechanisms. I think we should try to implement all of this at least by the end of this year," the Armenian Prime Minister said.

He added that Armenia was ready to quickly pursue talks with Azerbaijan on signing and ratifying the deal.

The Azerbaijani side has not yet commented on the statement.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in March, Azerbaijan and Armenia completed negotiations on agreeing on the text of a peace agreement between the two countries.

EU High Representative Kaja Kallas congratulated Armenia and Azerbaijan on the announced completion of negotiations on a draft bilateral peace agreement.

