More Of Russia's War Industry Facilities Hit, Ukraine Confirms
That's according to the report released on Saturday, as seen by Ukrinform.
As part of reducing the enemy's capabilities to manufacture explosives and ammunition, on the night of June 14, the Unmanned Systems Forces, in cooperation with other elements of the Defense Forces, targeted major facilities of the Russian defense industrial complex.
Damage was inflicted on the facilities of JSC NNK in Samara region, a leading enterprise for the production of components for explosives. Explosions were recorded in the industrial zone, followed by a blaze.
Read also: Strategic catalyst plant hit in Russia's Samara region – key to military fuel supply
The Nevinnomysk plant in the Stavropol Territory was also hit. This is one of the key producers of basic components for explosives, ammunition and rocket fuel. The enterprise is among those fueling Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine. A series of explosions and a fire were seen in the industrial zone as air defenses were active in the area.
The consequences of the strike are yet to be verified, the General Staff emphasized.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Nevinnomyssk Azot plant in the Stavropol Territory was attacked, where ammonia and ammonium nitrate for explosives and artillery shells are produced.
In addition, the Novokuybyshev Catalyst Plant, an important element of fuel supply for the Russian defense industry, was attacked in Samara region.
