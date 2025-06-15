Von Der Leyen Urges For De-Escalation In Middle East In Call With Israel's President

MENAFN - UkrinForm) During a call with the President of Israel, Isaac Herzog, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reiterated Israel's right to self-defense and the protection of its people, while calling for de-escalation in the wake of the latest crisis in the Middle East.

She reported this on X , Ukrinform reports.

"Spoke with President Isaac Herzog concerning the escalating situation in the Middle East. I reiterated Israel's right to defend itself and protect its people. At the same time, preserving regional stability is vital. I urge all parties to act with maximum restraint and work to de-escalate the situation," von der Leyen stressed.

According to the EC president, diplomatic efforts are crucial to prevent further escalation.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Israel Defense Forces launched an aerial campaign against Iran's nuclear program facilities, launching strikes on dozens of targets related to nuclear development and other military facilities.

Middle East escalation could boost Russia's war efforts in Ukraine - ISW

In retaliation, Iran launched a massive missile strike on targets in Israel.

