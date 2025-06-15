Von Der Leyen Urges For De-Escalation In Middle East In Call With Israel's President
She reported this on X , Ukrinform reports.
"Spoke with President Isaac Herzog concerning the escalating situation in the Middle East. I reiterated Israel's right to defend itself and protect its people. At the same time, preserving regional stability is vital. I urge all parties to act with maximum restraint and work to de-escalate the situation," von der Leyen stressed.Read also: Israel -Iran war and what impact it may have of Russia's war in Ukrain
According to the EC president, diplomatic efforts are crucial to prevent further escalation.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Israel Defense Forces launched an aerial campaign against Iran's nuclear program facilities, launching strikes on dozens of targets related to nuclear development and other military facilities.Read also: Middle East escalation could boost Russia's war efforts in Ukraine - ISW
In retaliation, Iran launched a massive missile strike on targets in Israel.
Photo: PAP/EPA
