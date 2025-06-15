Sunday Forecast In Ukraine: Short Rains, Thunderstorms, Highs Up To +27°

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On Sunday, June 15, Ukraine will see short-term rains, with temperatures ranging from 9-14°C at night and 19-24°C during the day, reaching up to +27°C in the southwest.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

“Cloudy with clear spells. In Ukraine (except for the western regions), there will be light rain, moderate short-term rain in the east and southeast of the country during the day, and thunderstorms in some places,” the report says.

The wind will be northwesterly, 7-12 m/s.

The temperature at night will be 9-14°, during the day 19-24°, in the south-west of the country up to 27°; in the Carpathians, the temperature at night will be 4-9°, during the day 15-20°.

In Kyiv and the region, Sunday will be cloudy with some sunny spells. There will be light rain showers (in some places at night). The wind will be northwesterly, 7-12 m/s. In the capital, the temperature will be 12-14° at night and 20-22° during the day; in the Kyiv region, it will be 9-14° at night and 19-24° during the day.