Border Guards Strike UAV Launch Site, 15 Russian Shelters In Kursk Direction

2025-06-15 01:35:43
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Operators of the Prime strike unmanned aerial vehicle unit of the 5th detachment of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine struck the launch site of the UAV and 15 shelters of Russian invaders in the Kursk direction.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Border Guard Service , which also released a video.

Three artillery and mortar positions and a telecommunications tower were also hit, and an ammunition depot and a vehicle belonging to Russian invaders were destroyed.

In addition, at least 10 invaders were eliminated.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian troops since February 24, 2022, amount to approximately 1 million 2 thousand 690 people.

Photo: COS of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

