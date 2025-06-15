Border Guards Strike UAV Launch Site, 15 Russian Shelters In Kursk Direction
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Border Guard Service , which also released a video.
Three artillery and mortar positions and a telecommunications tower were also hit, and an ammunition depot and a vehicle belonging to Russian invaders were destroyed.
In addition, at least 10 invaders were eliminated.Read also: Ukraine refutes reports of losing Dvorichna in Kharkiv region to Russia
As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian troops since February 24, 2022, amount to approximately 1 million 2 thousand 690 people.
Photo: COS of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment