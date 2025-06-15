In Occupied Zaporizhzhia, Russians Seize Villagers' Firewood To Build Trenches

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied territories the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian invaders are taking firewood from villagers to build trenches.

This was reported by the Yellow Ribbon resistance movement on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“In the villages of the Polohivsky district, Russian soldiers are driving around yards and taking firewood from local residents to build trenches,” the report says.

It is noted that in Voskresenka, Husarka, Kamianka, Zrazkovo, Bilmanka, and probably other villages in the district and in Polohy itself, Russian military raids are taking place, during which they are taking firewood prepared for the winter from local residents.

The occupiers argue that it is already summer and that people will somehow be able to obtain new firewood before winter, which is to be used for the“defense of Russia.”

“The military are behaving aggressively, and no agreements have been made with local elders and collaborators about such confiscation,” the activists added.

As reported by Ukrinform , in winter, in the temporarily occupied Crimea, Russians cut down parks and transferred the wood to heat the occupiers' dugouts on the left bank of the Kherson region and in the Zaporizhzhia direction.