DIU Destroys Russian Buk, Imbir, And Pantsir-S1 Systems In Zaporizhzhia
According to Ukrinform, the Main Intelligence Directorate reported this on Facebook and released a video.
In particular, the enemy's 9K317M Buk -M3 air defense missile system, 9S19 Imbir radar station from the S-300V air defense missile system, and Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun system were destroyed.
Video: Facebook page of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
“The video shows the stunning maneuver of a Ukrainian drone evading a Muscovite anti-aircraft missile, as well as episodes of successful fire strikes on the invaders' air defense systems,” the DIU said.
As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army lost 1,130 personnel and one air defense system in a day of war against Ukraine.
