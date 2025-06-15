Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
DIU Destroys Russian Buk, Imbir, And Pantsir-S1 Systems In Zaporizhzhia

2025-06-15 01:35:41
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fighters from the strike drone unit of the Active Operations Department of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense (DIU) destroyed the Buk-M3 air defense missile system, the Imbir radar station, and the Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun system of Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region.

According to Ukrinform, the Main Intelligence Directorate reported this on Facebook and released a video.

In particular, the enemy's 9K317M Buk -M3 air defense missile system, 9S19 Imbir radar station from the S-300V air defense missile system, and Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun system were destroyed.

Video: Facebook page of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

“The video shows the stunning maneuver of a Ukrainian drone evading a Muscovite anti-aircraft missile, as well as episodes of successful fire strikes on the invaders' air defense systems,” the DIU said.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army lost 1,130 personnel and one air defense system in a day of war against Ukraine.

