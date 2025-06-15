Zelensky: Russians Being Pushed Back From Border Areas In Sumy Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky heard to the report of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi on the frontline developments and actions undertaken Ukrainian units.

The head of state spoke in an evening address to the nation, Ukrinform reports.

"Separate and very significant attention is paid to the Pokrovsk direction and Sumy region – the border areas of our Sumy region. We are succeeding in driving Russian troops out of there. I thank all our units for this as they really deliver results," Zelensky noted.

He noted that, based on the performance over the past days, the 225th Separate Assault Regiment deserves special gratitude, precisely for the offensive efforts in the Sumy region's border areas and the liberation of Andriivka.

No Russian advance into Dnipropetrovsk region -

The President also thanked the 425th Separate Assault Regiment for successes in the Pokrovsk axis, as well as the 1st Separate Assault Regiment and the 82nd Separate Airborne Assault Brigade, which were also effective in battles across Donetsk region.

He also expressed gratitude to the 3rd Assault Brigade for“good results” in the Kupiansk direction.

“The Kursk raid: we continue our active operations in enemy territory. And there is something to note about the 33rd Separate Assault Regiment, the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade, and the 103rd Separate Brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces. Thank you for your courage!” the president added.

CinC Syrskyi orders new push to defend Ukrainian cities from nightly drone terror

As Ukrinform reported, the General Staff announced 98 Russian attacks since the beginning of the day. According to reports, the invaders are most active in the Lyman, Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, and Kursk axes.