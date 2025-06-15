Border Guards Hit Russian UAV Launch Position, 15 Dugouts In Kursk Axis

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Operators of the Prime attack unmanned aerial systems unit of the 5th Detachment, State Border Guard Service of Ukraine hit a Russian UAV launch position and 15 dugouts set up by Russian invaders in Kursk region.

The State Border Guard Service reported this on social media, posting a corresponding video, seen by Ukrinform.

Three artillery and mortar positions, a telecommunications tower, an ammunition depot, and a vehicle were also hit.

At least 10 Russian soldiers were eliminated.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's war casualty toll since the large-scale invasion is estimated at 1,002,690.

Photo: KOS AFU