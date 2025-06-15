Border Guards Hit Russian UAV Launch Position, 15 Dugouts In Kursk Axis
The State Border Guard Service reported this on social media, posting a corresponding video, seen by Ukrinform.
Three artillery and mortar positions, a telecommunications tower, an ammunition depot, and a vehicle were also hit.
At least 10 Russian soldiers were eliminated.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's war casualty toll since the large-scale invasion is estimated at 1,002,690.
Photo: KOS AFU
