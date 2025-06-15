Sitaare Zameen Par: Aamir Khan's Film Faces CBFC Trouble As He Refuses To Accept Suggested Cuts
Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par faces trouble with the CBFC after he refused suggested cuts, putting the film's scheduled release date in serious doubt.
Directed by R.S. Prasanna, Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par is slated for a theatrical release on June 20th, promising an emotional, thought-provoking journey for audiences across all ages.
The CBFC has raised objections to 'Sitaare Zameen Par' Reports suggest they've recommended two cuts before certification.
Aamir Khan has firmly refused to make any edits to Sitaare Zameen Par, resulting in a delay in the film's certification and putting its scheduled release at risk.
According to Bollywood Hungama, the film was submitted to the CBFC, who recommended edits. A source told the portal, "The CBFC has asked for two cuts. Aamir Khan believes the film should be passed without them."
Aamir Khan tried to convince the CBFC, saying he and director R.S. Prasanna made the film thoughtfully. The scenes and dialogues in question make sense in context. Details of the suggested cuts haven't been revealed.
