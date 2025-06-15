Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Sitaare Zameen Par: Aamir Khan's Film Faces CBFC Trouble As He Refuses To Accept Suggested Cuts

Sitaare Zameen Par: Aamir Khan's Film Faces CBFC Trouble As He Refuses To Accept Suggested Cuts


2025-06-15 01:11:26
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par faces trouble with the CBFC after he refused suggested cuts, putting the film's scheduled release date in serious doubt.

 

Directed by R.S. Prasanna, Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par is slated for a theatrical release on June 20th, promising an emotional, thought-provoking journey for audiences across all ages.

The CBFC has raised objections to 'Sitaare Zameen Par' Reports suggest they've recommended two cuts before certification.

Aamir Khan has firmly refused to make any edits to Sitaare Zameen Par, resulting in a delay in the film's certification and putting its scheduled release at risk.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the film was submitted to the CBFC, who recommended edits. A source told the portal, "The CBFC has asked for two cuts. Aamir Khan believes the film should be passed without them."

Aamir Khan tried to convince the CBFC, saying he and director R.S. Prasanna made the film thoughtfully. The scenes and dialogues in question make sense in context. Details of the suggested cuts haven't been revealed.

MENAFN15062025007385015968ID1109675264

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search