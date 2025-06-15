Uttarakhand CM Dhami Expresses Grief Over Kedarnath Helicopter Crash, Rescue Operations Underway
New Delhi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed grief after the early Sunday morning helicopter crash near a remote area of Gaurikund in the State.
Uttarakhand CM expresses grief over Gaurikund helicopter crash
In a post on social media X, the CM wrote that State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, local administration, and other rescue teams were engaged in the relief and rescue operations.
"Very sad news has been received about a helicopter crash in Rudraprayag district. SDRF, local administration, and other rescue teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations," the post read.
Dhami prays for safety of passengers in Kedarnath-bound chopper
Dhami further said that his prayers are for the safety of all travellers.
"I pray to Baba Kedar for the safety of all the travellers," the post further read.
A helicopter carrying seven people on board to Gaurikund crashed, said the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority. (UCADA)
Crash site in remote area; NDRF and police teams rush to spot
The passengers included five adults, one child, and the pilot. They were going from Shri Kedarnath Dham to Guptkashi. Inspector General (Garhwal Range) Rajiv Swaroop said that the site of the crash was a very remote area.
The Police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have rushed to the spot, he said.
Further details awaited.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment