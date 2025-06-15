Minnesota Shooting: Melissa Hortman's Stomach Bled, Cardiac Arrest At John Hoffman's Address, Reveal Disturbing Calls

MENAFN - Live Mint) Democratic former House Speaker Melissa Hortman, 55, and her husband were killed, including Sen. John Hoffman, 60, also a Democrat, and his wife, were wounded at different places on June 14. The disturbing details from audio of emergency calls reveal Hoffman had“bleeding going on in his stomach", whereas another has medical dispatchers from Hortman's address saying one victim was was going into cardiac arrest and that another had passed away before they arrived, according to TMZ obtained files.

What does the call reveal from Hoffman's residence?

Dispatchers can be heard detailing the severity of the victims' injuries at both locations. In a call from state Senator Hoffman 's Champlin residence, dispatchers reported that Hoffman appeared to have been shot once in the elbow and once in the abdomen.

They noted he was "bleeding in his stomach" and that his abdomen was“very distended.” They also mentioned a female victim at the scene who had sustained three gunshot wounds-two to the abdomen and one to the arm.

Second call from Hortman's address

At state Representative Hortman's Brooklyn Park residence, medical dispatchers reported that one victim was in cardiac arrest, while another had already died before emergency personnel arrived. They also indicated that the suspected shooter appeared to have barricaded himself inside the home.

Authorities identified the suspect Vance Boelter, 57, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) declared a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to his arrest and conviction in Minnesota lawmakers' shootings. During a June 14 press conference, authorities stated that they had exchanged gunfire with the suspect at Representative Hortman's residence before he fled the scene on foot. The suspect, who police say posed as a law enforcement officer, remains at large.

They sought the public's help in assisting to locate the suspect, stating that he was last seen“wearing a light-colored cowboy hat with a dark-colored long-sleeve collared shirt or coat, light pants and carrying a dark bag”, adding that Boelter should be understood“armed and dangerous”.

Boelter, a former political appointee, previously served alongside Hoffman on the state workforce development board, according to records. However, it remains unclear if they knew each other personally or had any direct connection.

Police were initially alerted to the incident at the Hoffman residence around 2 am local time, according to Drew Evans, superintendent of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Authorities then conducted a“proactive” check on Hortman, where they encountered the suspect, who opened fire on them“immediately”, Evans stated. He added, "The individual was able to escape during that exchange of gunfire."

(With inputs from AP)