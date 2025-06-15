COVID-19 Cases In India Decline, But Deaths Rise To 97 As Of June 15, Data From Several States Awaited
The data excluded fresh tally from a few states including West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Puducherry, and Tripura.
Cases in Delhi and Madhya Pradesh increased by 10, but they dropped by 102 in Kerala.
However, deaths due to COVID-19 cases increased by 10 to 97, the health ministry said. Three deaths were reported in Delhi, five in Kerala and two in Maharashtra.
