COVID-19 Cases In India Decline, But Deaths Rise To 97 As Of June 15, Data From Several States Awaited

MENAFN - Live Mint) Total COVID-19 cases in India dropped on Sunday, with the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs reporting 7,383 cases as of Sunday, June 15. The cases declined by 17 - from 7,400 on Saturday to 7,383 cases on Sunday.

The data excluded fresh tally from a few states including West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Puducherry, and Tripura.

Cases in Delhi and Madhya Pradesh increased by 10, but they dropped by 102 in Kerala.

However, deaths due to COVID-19 cases increased by 10 to 97, the health ministry said. Three deaths were reported in Delhi, five in Kerala and two in Maharashtra.