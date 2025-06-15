Major Bureaucratic Changes: Cabinet Committee Names RA Chandrashekar As Secretary, Approves 38 ADG Appointments
The Committee named R A Chandrashekhar, an IPS officer from the 1991 batch from Kerala cadre, as Secretary (Security) in the Cabinet Secretariat. Chandrashekar currently serves as the Special Director of the Intelligence Bureau.
The Committee in a notification on released on June 14, 2025 said,“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri R.A. Chandra Sekhar, IPS(KL:1991), Special Director, Intelligence Bureau to the post of Secretary (Security) in the Cabinet Secretariat with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post on or after 01.08.2025, or until further orders, whichever is earlier."
Also Read | PM Modi embarks on 5-day tour to Cyprus, Canada and Croatia today
Chandrashekar will be succeeding Harinath Mishra, an IPS officer from the 1990 batch from Kerala cadre, who was appointed on November 29, 2024.38 ADGs to be appointed
Additionally, the committee has sanctioned the appointment of 38 IPS officers at the Centre to the role of Additional Director General of Police (ADG).Here's the list of new ADGs -
Atul Singh, Nayyar Hasnain Khan, Abhinav Kumar, Bhanu Bhaskar, Jyoti Narain, Hargobinder Singh, Sagar Preet Hooda, Sharad Agarwal, Viplav Kumar Choudhry, N Madhusudhana Reddy, Omendra Nath Bhaskar, Jaideep Singh, Anand Pratap Singh, Amitabh Singh Dhillon, Ashish Batra, Samir S Ilme, Janardan Singh, Rekha Lohani, Sanjay Kumar, Pavan Kumar Rai, Vijay Kumar Singh, Devendra Singh Chauhan, Sanjay Kumar Jain, Vijay Kumar, Abhin Dinesh Modak, Ayush Mani Tiwari, Maheshwar Dayal, Sumit Sharan, Saurabh Tripathi, Sanjay Kumar Gunjyal, Neelesh Kumar, Raghubir Lal, Rahul Srivastav, Rajesh Subarno, Mukesh Singh, Vijay Kumar-II, Mahipal Yadav and K Jayaraman.
Also Read | Modi Govt forms high-level panel to investigate Air India plane crash Previous bureaucratic reshuffle
The recent appointments come nearly two months after a major bureaucratic reshuffle. Mint reported on April 18, 2025, some major top-level appointments, which included Arvind Shrivastava, who was appointed to serve as Revenue Secretary, while Vumlunmang Vualnam was appointed as the Expenditure Secretary.
The Committee approved the appointment of Anuradha Thakur, additional secretary at the Corporate Affairs Ministry, as officer on special duty in the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA). Meanwhile, K. Moses Chalai was appointed as secretary in the Department of Public Enterprises.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment