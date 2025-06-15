Iraq Urges U.S. To Prevent Israel From Violating Its Airspace
Sabah Al-Numan, spokesperson for the commander-in-chief of the Iraqi armed forces, stated that, the Iraqi government called on the U.S. to fulfill its obligations under bilateral agreements and international conventions to prevent such violations.
The Iraqi government reiterated its firm and unequivocal rejection of any violation of Iraqi airspace, or its use for military attacks carried out by Israel against Iran, or any other neighbouring country, the statement said.
Iraq has exercised the highest levels of restraint in hopes of allowing diplomatic and political solutions to defuse the crisis through peaceful means, the statement added.
The spokesperson stressed that Iraq has the right, under international law and the United Nations Charter, to use all available means to respond to any violation of its national sovereignty by any party.
On Friday, Iraq submitted an official complaint to the United Nations Security Council, condemning Israel for violating its airspace to conduct military operations.
In the pre-dawn hours of Friday, Israel launched a series of coordinated airstrikes targeting strategic locations across Iran, including the capital, Tehran.– NNN-NINA
