4 Key Structures Damaged At Iran's Esfahan Nuclear Site After Israeli Strike, IAEA Confirms
The IAEA, posting on X, confirmed that the uranium conversion facility and the fuel plate fabrication plant were among the impacted buildings.
“As in Natanz, no increase in off-site radiation expected,” the agency noted, reassuring that the incident has not resulted in a radioactive leak.
Israel launched a massive attack early Friday, deploying around 200 aircraft to target Iran's nuclear program and long-range missile capabilities. The strikes killed senior Iranian military officials as well as nuclear scientists.
Iran has vowed "severe punishment" and called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to hold Israel accountable for its actions.
