Georgia Posts Drop In Product Exports To Iran In Recent Months
Data obtained by Trend from the country's Customs Administration indicates that Iran's imports declined to $13.1 million and 4,150 tons, down from $25.1 million and around 7,400 tons previously.
The main imported goods from Georgia included agricultural products, wood, various equipment, and spare parts.
At the same time, the dynamics of bilateral trade between the countries during this period amounted to $43.9 million and 78,900 tons, showing a decrease of 24 percent in monetary terms and 10 percent in volumetric terms compared to the previous year.
Meanwhile, Iran's overall non-oil imports during this period totaled $8.47 billion in value and 5.92 million tons in weight. Compared to the same period last year, the value of non-oil imports decreased by 7.8 percent, while the weight increased by 1.16 percent.
Iran mainly attaches importance to the import of products required by the country and imposes certain restrictions on the import of products produced in the country.
