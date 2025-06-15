Iran Launches Missile Barrage As Israel Strikes Tehran

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Tehran: Iranians and Israelis woke to smoke and rubble on Sunday after the two expanded their attacks overnight, with Israel striking Tehran's defence ministry, and Iran unleashing a deadly barrage of missiles.

Air raid sirens and explosions were heard by AFP journalists in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv early Sunday, as Israel's military said millions of Israelis were "running for shelter" around the country.

Israel's emergency services said at least eight people, including children, were killed in the overnight strikes, and around 200 were wounded.

In Iran's capital, AFP journalists heard a series of blasts at around 2:30 am.

The third day of tit-for-tat attacks comes despite global calls for de-escalation, with Iran scrapping its latest nuclear talks with the United States, saying it could not negotiate while under fire from Israel.

After decades of enmity and conflict by proxy, it is the first time the two nations have traded fire with such intensity, triggering fears of a prolonged conflict that could engulf the Middle East.

Israel's operation, which began early Friday, has targeted Iranian nuclear and military sites, killing dozens of people including top army commanders and atomic scientists, according to Tehran.



Air raid sirens sound in N. Israel following missile launch from Iran

Thousands join pro-Palestinian protests in France

VIDEO: Massive fire breaks out in Dubai skyscraper housing nearly 4,000 residents Amir holds phone call with Iranian President

Read Also

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to hit "every target of the ayatollah regime", while Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned further strikes would draw "a more severe and powerful response".

In Bat Yam, outside of Tel Aviv, Israeli first responders wearing helmets and headlamps combed through the rubble of a building as dawn broke.

Two women, aged 69 and 80, a girl and a 10-year-old boy were killed, while about 100 others were wounded, according to a spokesperson for Magen David Adom (MDA).

In Shfela region, west of Jerusalem, another 37 people were wounded, the MDA spokesperson added.

In the north of Israel, in the Western Galilee, rescuers said a strike late Saturday destroyed a three-storey building, killing three women.

A woman in her 20s also died after an Iranian missile hit a home in the Haifa region, leaving about a dozen people wounded, MDA said.

An MDA spokesman told Israeli broadcaster Channel 12 that around 200 people were wounded in the overnight missile strikes fired by Iran.

Iran's UN ambassador said 78 people were killed and 320 wounded in Friday's first wave of Israeli strikes. Iranian authorities have not provided an updated toll as of early Sunday.