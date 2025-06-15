Four Chain Snatchers Arrested After Encounter With UP Police In Mathura

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 15 (IANS) The Mathura Police, in coordination with the Special Operations Group (SOG), dismantled a notorious inter-state gang involved in a series of looting and chain snatching incidents across Uttar Pradesh.

The operation was carried out on Saturday near the Shahzadpur bridge in the Farah police station area in Mathura.

Acting on a confidential tip-off, the SOG and local police launched a raid near the abandoned Kalpataru building along National Highway-19. As police attempted to intercept the suspects, they came under heavy fire from the criminals. In retaliation, police fired back, injuring three of the gang members.

The injured criminals, identified as Gopal (27), a history-sheeter from Kirawali police station in Agra; Bharat (23); and Guddu (48), also from Agra, sustained gunshot wounds to their legs and were immediately taken to a government hospital for treatment, where they remain in stable condition. A fourth accused, Sumit (22), was arrested uninjured at the scene.

Police officials confirmed that this gang was responsible for several high-profile snatching and robbery cases, including the snatching of earrings from a woman near Raipura Jat on May 12, the theft of a mobile phone from a tempo passenger on May 22, and a chain snatching in Shamsabad, Agra, on June 9.

Operating with precision and coordination, the gang typically used motorcycles to follow victims, often women, and targeted them on deserted roads, snatching gold jewellery and mobile phones before fleeing the scene.

During the operation, police recovered a significant quantity of stolen goods and illegal arms, including a gold-plated earring, a stolen Android Moto G smartphone, Rs 30,000 in cash believed to be linked to the loot, four country-made pistols (.315 bore), live and spent cartridges, a Pulsar motorcycle with no number plate, and a stolen Splendor motorcycle.

Authorities believe this breakthrough will lead to a noticeable decline in chain snatchings and other street crime across the Mathura and Agra districts.

Legal action has been initiated, and further investigation is underway to identify other members of the gang and recover additional stolen property.