Beirut Airport Reopens After Brief Closure Amid Regional Tensions
“In coordination with the Directorate of Civil Aviation, it was decided to reopen Lebanese airspace at 10.00 a.m. today,” said Rasamny, while touring the airport.
“The airport will remain open unless an unexpected situation beyond our control arises,” the minister said.
There was congestion in the airport's departure hall, as operations resumed, with authorities working to ease crowding and restore order.
The precautionary closure of Lebanese airspace was part of a broader trend of heightened alert across the Middle East. Tensions in the region escalated in recent days, after a series of strikes between Israel and Iran, sparking widespread security concerns and prompting several countries to temporarily close their airspace.– NNN-NNA
