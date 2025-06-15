Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UAE President Discussed Mideast Tensions With French, Italian Leaders Over Phone


2025-06-15 12:04:36
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ABU DHABI, Jun 15 (NNN-WAM) – President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, yesterday, held separate telephone conversations with French President, Emmanuel Macron, and Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, to discuss recent developments in the Middle East, particularly in the wake of Israeli strikes on Iran.

During the calls, the leaders exchanged views on the escalating tensions and stressed the importance of exercising maximum restraint. They underscored the need to avoid further escalation and to resolve disputes through diplomatic means that safeguard regional peace and stability.

The conversations also highlighted the UAE's strategic relations with both France and Italy, with the leaders vowing to continue strengthening bilateral cooperation across various fields, in support of shared interests.– NNN-WAM

