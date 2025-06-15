403
Today In Kuwait's History
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 15 (KUNA) --
1831 -- A plague spreads among Kuwaitis and claimed many lives, mostly women and children. People had to bury their dead inside their houses, while others were forced to flee to Shuwaikh area and live in makeshift huts. The plague struck during the annual pearl-diving season. Statistics showed around 60 percent of population perished.
1969 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree about mandate of the Ministry of Defense, including preparation of army, defending nation, arming the forces and conducting military plans.
1978 -- Ali Yassin, head of Palestinian Liberation Organization office in Kuwait, was assassinated. Abu Nedhal Group was accused of killing him.
1980 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree approving establishment of the Arabian Gulf University.
1983 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree on establishment of the Public Authority for Agriculture and Fish Resources.
1991 -- Sheikh Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, who had major contribution to the building of modern Kuwait, passes away at age of 77. The deceased occupied senior posts, like an assistant to the director of general security, took charge of a task force to combat smuggling. He was appointed director of general security in 1942. He established the department of passports and travel in 1949, and was named Deputy Ruler during the reign of Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah. Sheikh Abdullah Al-Mubarak established Kuwait Radio in 1952, and was appointed head of police in 1959. He was one of the founders of the armed forces and was named army commander in 1954. Sheikh Abdullah resigned from all positions in 1961 and quit politics.
2015 -- Hadi Hayef Al-Huwaila, who became parliament members in many legislative terms, passed away at age of 76.
2016 -- Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research obtained a patent from the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) over an invention that would deter waves to protect coasts. (end)
