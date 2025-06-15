Kedarnath Helicopter Crash: 5 Dead, 1 Injured As Aryan Aviation Chopper Goes Down Near Gaurikund

Uttarakhand: A tragic helicopter crash near Kedarnath on Sunday morning claimed the lives of five people, including the pilot and a child. The helicopter, operated by Aryan Aviation, was en route from Guptkashi to Kedarnath Dham when it went missing.

Helicopter went off radar early morning

According to Dr. V Murugeshan, ADG Law and Order, the helicopter lost contact with radar in the early hours of June 15 while flying between Trijuginarayan and Gaurikund. The wreckage was later found near Gaurikund along the Kedarnath pilgrimage route.

Emergency teams rush to crash site

Emergency response units, including disaster response forces, were immediately dispatched to the crash location. The area lies along the route taken by thousands of devotees visiting Kedarnath, a prominent Char Dham shrine.

Five killed, one injured in crash

Authorities confirmed that five of the six people on board, including the pilot and a child, were killed on the spot. One person was reportedly injured and is being treated. Identities are being verified as recovery efforts continue.

The cause of the crash is yet to be determined. A formal investigation has been launched, and Aryan Aviation has not issued an official statement. Safety protocols and weather conditions are expected to be key areas of focus.

Safety concerns during Char Dham season

This incident has once again raised safety concerns surrounding helicopter operations in Uttarakhand's high-altitude and weather-sensitive terrain, especially during the peak Char Dham Yatra season.