Kedarnath Helicopter Crash: 5 Dead, 1 Injured As Aryan Aviation Chopper Goes Down Near Gaurikund
Uttarakhand: A tragic helicopter crash near Kedarnath on Sunday morning claimed the lives of five people, including the pilot and a child. The helicopter, operated by Aryan Aviation, was en route from Guptkashi to Kedarnath Dham when it went missing.
Helicopter went off radar early morning
According to Dr. V Murugeshan, ADG Law and Order, the helicopter lost contact with radar in the early hours of June 15 while flying between Trijuginarayan and Gaurikund. The wreckage was later found near Gaurikund along the Kedarnath pilgrimage route.
Emergency teams rush to crash site
Emergency response units, including disaster response forces, were immediately dispatched to the crash location. The area lies along the route taken by thousands of devotees visiting Kedarnath, a prominent Char Dham shrine.
Five killed, one injured in crash
Authorities confirmed that five of the six people on board, including the pilot and a child, were killed on the spot. One person was reportedly injured and is being treated. Identities are being verified as recovery efforts continue.
The cause of the crash is yet to be determined. A formal investigation has been launched, and Aryan Aviation has not issued an official statement. Safety protocols and weather conditions are expected to be key areas of focus.
Safety concerns during Char Dham season
This incident has once again raised safety concerns surrounding helicopter operations in Uttarakhand's high-altitude and weather-sensitive terrain, especially during the peak Char Dham Yatra season.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment