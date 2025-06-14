Hisense Celebrates Kick-Off Of FIFA Club World Cuptm As Official Partner, Marking New Milestone In Global Sports Journey
For fans watching from home, Hisense is redefining the matchday experience. According to Omdia, Hisense has led the global market for 100-inch and above TVs with a 56.7% volume share in 2023, 2024, and Q1 2025, delivering ultra-large screens that recreate the stadium atmosphere in living rooms worldwide. Every pass, goal, and celebration come to life with immersive clarity, making fans feel part of the action.
Looking ahead, Hisense remains committed to its brand mission of enriching people's lives through innovative technology. By deepening its presence across diverse sports and entertainment platforms, Hisense strives to create unforgettable moments that connect fans worldwide. Through continuous innovation in display and audio technologies, the brand aims to inspire passion, foster unity, and empower every viewer to truly "Own the Moment."
Through its powerful synergy of sports partnerships and display innovation, Hisense continues to help fans everywhere "Own the Moment" and enjoy the excitement of competition-wherever they are.
About Hisense
Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 2 worldwide in total TV volume shipments (2022-2024) and No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023- Q12025). As the first official partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025TM, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.
