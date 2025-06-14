Vice President Dhankhar To Attend Key Events In Puducherry On June 16,17
On June 16, the Vice President will be the Chief Guest at a special programme titled 'Environmental Sustainability in Building the Nation' at JIPMER's APJ Abdul Kalam Auditorium.
The event will be held from 4.00 p.m. to 5.00 p.m. and is aimed at fostering dialogue and awareness around sustainable development.
Vice President Dhankhar will also engage in an interactive session with students, faculty, and staff of JIPMER, reflecting his commitment to connecting with the academic community on matters of national importance.
A key highlight of the event will be the planting of a sapling by the Vice President under the“Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam (One Tree in the Name of Mother)" campaign. Initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on World Environment Day, the campaign promotes environmental awareness while paying tribute to motherhood.
The sapling will be planted in the name of the Vice President's mother, Kesari Devi. The event will be graced by several dignitaries, including Puducherry Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly R. Selvam, Rajya Sabha MP S. Selvaganabathy, Lok Sabha MP V. Vaithilingam, and MLA V. Aroumougame.
On June 17, in his capacity as the Chancellor of Pondicherry University, Vice President Dhankhar will visit the university at 10.00 a.m. He is scheduled to interact with faculty, students, and administrative staff during a session to be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Auditorium, located within the Dr B.R. Ambedkar Administrative Building.
The visit underscores the Vice President's continued engagement with academic institutions and his emphasis on environmental sustainability, national development, and youth empowerment.
Both institutions -- JIPMER and Pondicherry University -- are preparing to welcome the Vice President with high-level arrangements and enthusiastic participation from the student and faculty communities.
