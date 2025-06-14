Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Video: Fire Breaks Out At High-Rise Dubai Marina Residential Building

Video: Fire Breaks Out At High-Rise Dubai Marina Residential Building


2025-06-14 11:23:49
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

A fire that broke out in a residential tower in Dubai Marina on Monday was brought under control, Dubai Civil Defense said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

The authority stated that the incident involved a fire in the air conditioning coolers on the rooftop of the building and described the blaze as "minor."

Recommended For You

Pictures and videos on social media show smoke coming from the top of the high-rise tower.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Dubai resident MA, who lives in Marina, said he could hear the sound of police sirens during the afternoon, around the time of the incident.

One video shared online shows thick smoke coming from the tower which is situated close to a Metro station.

Another video posted by a Twitter user shows the smoke from a closer distance.

Firefighters reached the spot five minutes after the incident was reported at 12:20 pm. Dubai Civil defense personnel began evacuation and firefighting operations soon after.

They brought the blaze under control at 12:44pm, with no casualties reported, entering the cooling phase at 1:28 PM.

MENAFN14062025000049011007ID1109675164

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search