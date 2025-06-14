Video: Fire Breaks Out At High-Rise Dubai Marina Residential Building
A fire that broke out in a residential tower in Dubai Marina on Monday was brought under control, Dubai Civil Defense said in a statement to Khaleej Times.
The authority stated that the incident involved a fire in the air conditioning coolers on the rooftop of the building and described the blaze as "minor."
Pictures and videos on social media show smoke coming from the top of the high-rise tower.
Dubai resident MA, who lives in Marina, said he could hear the sound of police sirens during the afternoon, around the time of the incident.
One video shared online shows thick smoke coming from the tower which is situated close to a Metro station.
Another video posted by a Twitter user shows the smoke from a closer distance.
Firefighters reached the spot five minutes after the incident was reported at 12:20 pm. Dubai Civil defense personnel began evacuation and firefighting operations soon after.
They brought the blaze under control at 12:44pm, with no casualties reported, entering the cooling phase at 1:28 PM.
