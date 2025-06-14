Zegna Stages Its First Catwalk Outside Milan At Dubai Opera Redefines Modern Menswear
“Entrepreneurial, visionary, pioneering.” Gildo Zegna, the third-generation head of his family's menswear fashion house, is waxing lyrical about the qualities of the UAE's leadership. Qualities he recognises in the 115-year legacy of Ermenegildo Zegna, founded in 1910. “My grandfather had this, my father had it, I have it, my children have it. We share the same spirit,” he smiles. Which is why there was only one choice for the history-making move to debut the brand's first catwalk collection outside of Milan. “There was no competition,” Gildo confides, gesturing to the expansive interior of Dubai Opera, which has been taken over and transformed into a sand-strewn catwalk venue – a grove of Ghaf trees at its centre, private shopping experience, and immersive storytelling hub for one week.
From a prosaic point of view, the data backs up the choice by Zegna – both the brand and the man – to make such a bold statement here in Dubai. Zegna's Dubai Mall store is its biggest in the world. Dubai is a hub for world travel and a magnet for “business, families and talent” as Gildo says. It's abuzz with the energy of people, particularly the young. “It's amazing to see the average age of our customer here,” he marvels.
But it's more than just numbers that drew Zegna here, to the heart of Dubai in the middle of a baking hot June. It's that shared sense of entrepreneurism. Of visionary forward-thinking that led Zegna's founder, the first Ermenegildo Zegna, to envisage the transformative power of planting a barren Italian mountainside with half a million trees, now known as Oasi Zegna. Of pivoting from pinstriped city suiting to artfully crumpled clothes designed for living not (just) working. It's these values, of elevating the essence of life, that weave together the spirit of Dubai and Zegna.
Zegna's Artistic Director Alessandro Sartori says his intention for the spring/summer 2026 collection that debuted on Wednesday, is to create clothes that reflect “a life lived intensely”. Saturated, earthy shades, worn-in silhouettes, roll-up loafers (or no shoes at all). Sartori is happy to hand the reins of his creative expression over to Zegna's customers. “As designers, we do half of the work: the rest happens when clients interpret pieces day by day,” he says.
Of those clients, an exclusive 220 have been invited to attend private appointments in Villa Zegna, within Dubai Opera, over the course of this weekend. Here, they can order pieces straight from the catwalk, select from a 70-plus piece capsule collection created exclusively for the Dubai event and not available anywhere else (for the avoidance of doubt, a chic black label stitched into the collar simply reads Exclusive Collection), and experience a reconstruction of the founder Ermenegildo Zegna's office. There's even the possibility to secure one of just 300 numbered and limited-edition Il Conte fragrances created for
Villa Zegna.
Watching the fashion show, I am struck by the contrast between a vision of menswear that is intuitively tailored to the way men want to move through the world, and performative womenswear shows that often have very little resonance with real life. Zegna should also be applauded for its use of models, with every decade of adult existence represented. It's rare to see middle-aged and older female models on a catwalk, aside from the odd bit of token casting. There were also women walking the Zegna runway, reflecting the handful of female clients who cannily take advantage of Zegna's smaller sizes; the brand's iconic Triple Stitch sneakers start from a European 39 and are too good to leave to the men, moulding to your foot with second-skin precision. While Zegna the man says that Zegna the brand will remain a menswear proposition – for now – the firm does have exposure to, and ambitions for, womenswear via Thom Browne and Tom Ford Fashion, which sit under the Zegna umbrella. With visions of the UK's Princess of Wales wearing a striking olive green Victoria Beckham trouser suit last month, my eye was absolutely drawn to Zegna's vegetal-dyed suiting, layered with insouciance. Indeed, were my husband one of the select few invited to Villa Zegna's exclusive fashion showroom, I would absolutely have added to his order. Featherlight leather is knitted into breathable weaves, linen is blended with paper to create fully recyclable textiles that don't break the chain of circularity, enzymes from flowers and plants rather than chemicals create the collection's rich hues. No toxic masculinity here. Shorts are designed as suit trousers only, well, short, creating a new three-piece mix-and-match tailoring option. But, alas, my other half has yet to receive his invite, so I asked Gildo Zegna what he would recommend buying. “Oasi Lino is a must have, with a Conte jacket, and a Secondskin sneaker. It's very Mediterranean, very Italian and fun to wear,” he says. And a world away from the dark pinstripes of 1980s formal business suits. “When you go to a sunny country, you don't want black,” Gildo agrees, smiling with the relaxed demeanour of a menswear scion who has navigated the casualisation of his core product and emerged on the other side with a fresh approach.
As I leave the catwalk venue, a screen shows drone footage of the 500,000 trees of Oasi Zegna overlaid with the word 'Forest', which gradually separates out into 'For Rest'. How refreshing that in 2025 masculinity is able to take a breath, quieten, and tune into nature, from mountain to desert.
