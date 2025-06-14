Zegna Stages Its First Catwalk Outside Milan At Dubai Opera Redefines Modern Menswear

“Entrepreneurial‭, ‬visionary‭, ‬pioneering‭.‬”‭ ‬Gildo Zegna‭, ‬the third-generation head of his family's menswear fashion house‭, ‬is waxing lyrical about the qualities of the UAE's leadership‭. ‬Qualities he recognises in the 115-year legacy of Ermenegildo Zegna‭, ‬founded in 1910‭. ‬“My grandfather had this‭, ‬my father had it‭, ‬I have it‭, ‬my children have it‭. ‬We share the same spirit‭,‬”‭ ‬he smiles‭. ‬Which is why there was only one choice for the history-making move to debut the brand's first catwalk collection outside of Milan‭. ‬“There was no competition‭,‬”‭ ‬Gildo confides‭, ‬gesturing to the expansive interior of Dubai Opera‭, ‬which has been taken over and transformed into a sand-strewn catwalk venue‭ ‬–‭ ‬a grove of Ghaf trees at its centre‭, ‬private shopping experience‭, ‬and immersive storytelling hub for one week‭. ‬

From a prosaic point of view‭, ‬the data backs up the choice by Zegna‭ ‬–‭ ‬both the brand and the man‭ ‬–‭ ‬to make such a bold statement here in Dubai‭. ‬Zegna's Dubai Mall store is its biggest in the world‭. ‬Dubai is a hub for world travel and a magnet for‭ ‬“business‭, ‬families and talent”‭ ‬as Gildo says‭. ‬It's abuzz with the energy of people‭, ‬particularly the young‭. ‬“It's amazing to see the average age of our customer here‭,‬”‭ ‬he marvels‭.‬

But it's more than just numbers that drew Zegna here‭, ‬to the heart of Dubai in the middle of a baking hot June‭. ‬It's that shared sense of entrepreneurism‭. ‬Of visionary forward-thinking that led Zegna's founder‭, ‬the first Ermenegildo Zegna‭, ‬to envisage the transformative power of planting a barren Italian mountainside with half‭ ‬a million trees‭, ‬now known as Oasi Zegna‭. ‬Of pivoting from pinstriped city suiting to artfully crumpled clothes designed for living not‭ (‬just‭) ‬working‭. ‬It's these values‭, ‬of elevating the essence of life‭, ‬that weave together the spirit of Dubai and Zegna‭. ‬

Zegna's Artistic Director Alessandro Sartori says his intention for the spring/summer 2026‭ ‬collection that debuted on Wednesday‭, ‬is to‭ ‬create clothes that reflect‭ ‬“a life lived intensely”‭. ‬Saturated‭, ‬earthy shades‭, ‬worn-in silhouettes‭, ‬roll-up loafers‭ (‬or no shoes at all‭). ‬Sartori is happy to hand the reins of his‭ ‬creative expression over to Zegna's customers‭. ‬“As designers‭, ‬we do half of the work‭: ‬the rest happens when clients interpret pieces day by day‭,‬”‭ ‬he says‭. ‬

Of those clients‭, ‬an exclusive 220‭ ‬have been invited to attend private appointments in Villa Zegna‭, ‬within Dubai Opera‭, ‬over the‭ ‬course of this weekend‭. ‬Here‭, ‬they can order pieces straight from the catwalk‭, ‬select from a 70-plus piece capsule collection created exclusively for the Dubai event and not available anywhere else‭ (‬for the avoidance of doubt‭, ‬a chic black label stitched‭ ‬into the collar simply reads Exclusive Collection‭), ‬and experience a reconstruction of the founder Ermenegildo Zegna's office‭. ‬There's even the possibility to secure one of just 300‭ ‬numbered and limited-edition Il Conte fragrances created for‭ ‬

Villa Zegna‭. ‬

Watching the fashion show‭, ‬I am struck by the contrast between a vision of menswear that is intuitively tailored to the way men‭ ‬want to move through the world‭, ‬and performative womenswear shows that often have very little resonance with real life‭. ‬Zegna should also be applauded for its use of models‭, ‬with every decade of adult existence represented‭. ‬It's rare to see middle-aged and older female models on a catwalk‭, ‬aside from the odd bit of token casting‭. ‬There were also women walking the Zegna runway‭, ‬reflecting the handful of female clients who cannily take advantage of Zegna's smaller sizes‭; ‬the brand's iconic Triple Stitch sneakers start from a European 39‭ ‬and are too good to leave to the men‭, ‬moulding to your foot with second‭-‬skin precision‭. ‬While Zegna the man says that Zegna the brand will remain a menswear proposition‭ ‬–‭ ‬for now‭ ‬–‭ ‬the firm does have exposure to‭, ‬and ambitions for‭, ‬womenswear via Thom Browne and Tom Ford Fashion‭, ‬which sit under the Zegna umbrella‭. ‬With visions of the UK's Princess of Wales wearing a striking olive green Victoria Beckham trouser suit last month‭, ‬my eye was absolutely drawn to Zegna's vegetal-dyed suiting‭, ‬layered with insouciance‭. ‬Indeed‭, ‬were my husband one of the select few invited to Villa Zegna's exclusive fashion showroom‭, ‬I would absolutely have added to his order‭. ‬Featherlight leather is knitted into breathable weaves‭, ‬linen is blended with paper to create fully recyclable textiles that don't break the chain of circularity‭, ‬enzymes from flowers and plants rather than chemicals create the collection's rich hues‭. ‬No toxic masculinity here‭. ‬Shorts are designed as suit trousers only‭, ‬well‭, ‬short‭, ‬creating a new three-piece mix-and-match tailoring option‭. ‬But‭, ‬alas‭, ‬my other half has yet to receive his invite‭, ‬so I asked Gildo Zegna what he would recommend buying‭. ‬“Oasi Lino is a must have‭, ‬with a Conte jacket‭, ‬and a Secondskin sneaker‭. ‬It's very Mediterranean‭, ‬very Italian and fun to wear‭,‬”‭ ‬he says‭. ‬And a world away from the dark pinstripes of 1980s formal business suits‭. ‬“When you go to a sunny country‭, ‬you don't want black‭,‬”‭ ‬Gildo agrees‭, ‬smiling with the relaxed demeanour of a menswear scion who has navigated the casualisation of his core product and emerged on the other side with a fresh approach‭.‬

As I leave the catwalk venue‭, ‬a screen shows drone footage of the 500,000‭ ‬trees of Oasi Zegna overlaid with the word‭ ‬'Forest'‭, ‬which gradually separates out into‭ ‬'For Rest'‭. ‬How refreshing that in 2025‭ ‬masculinity is able to take a breath‭, ‬quieten‭, ‬and tune into nature‭, ‬from mountain to desert‭. ‬