Panama Rains And Floods Affect More Than 140 Families

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) More than 140 families have been affected in various communities in the province of Panama due to heavy rains and flooding since the afternoon of Friday, June 13, which continued repeatedly into the early hours of Saturday, June 14, according to reports from the National Emergency Operations Center of the National Civil Protection System (Sinaproc).

The affected areas are located in the Las Garzas district, specifically in La Mireya Abajo, where approximately 100 homes were affected by flooding. Meanwhile, in the 4 de Noviembre sector, damage has been reported to approximately 40 homes. In the district of Juan Díaz, flooded streets and neighborhoods were also reported, including Primera Street, the Santa Inés neighborhood, San Fernando, and Colonias del Carmen. Panama's teaching staff get caught in the rain while protesting.

Rains Cause Flooding of Cabobré River Causing Evacuations East of the Province of Panama

The constant rains that have been falling in recent hours in various parts of the country, including the capital city, have activated monitoring and surveillance efforts by personnel from the National Civil Protection System (Sinaproc). A post shared by SINAPROC PANAMA OFFICIAL 🇵🇦 (@sinaproc_panama)