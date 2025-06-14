Panama Rains And Floods Affect More Than 140 Families -
The affected areas are located in the Las Garzas district, specifically in La Mireya Abajo, where approximately 100 homes were affected by flooding. Meanwhile, in the 4 de Noviembre sector, damage has been reported to approximately 40 homes. In the district of Juan Díaz, flooded streets and neighborhoods were also reported, including Primera Street, the Santa Inés neighborhood, San Fernando, and Colonias del Carmen. Panama's teaching staff get caught in the rain while protesting.
Rains Cause Flooding of Cabobré River Causing Evacuations East of the Province of Panama
The constant rains that have been falling in recent hours in various parts of the country, including the capital city, have activated monitoring and surveillance efforts by personnel from the National Civil Protection System (Sinaproc). A post shared by SINAPROC PANAMA OFFICIAL 🇵🇦 (@sinaproc_panama)
