Panama With A $25 Million Loan Is Planning A New Maritime Strategy -
Roquebert revealed that once the Canal expansion was completed in 2016, ports were able to allow more capacity for docking ships, and that added value has not been properly captured within the country's maritime strategy. The additional credit also includes a monitoring system for Panamanian-flagged vessels, a project dating back to 2008 to trace the vessel's navigation in such a way as to identify whether it is engaged in any illicit activity. The system, valued at $1.4 million, also provides information on whether the vessel is carrying out any irregular fuel transfers. Roquebert noted that the AMP must become a technological entity, so that aspects such as the monitoring center allow for 24-hour monitoring. “If we have many deficiencies, the flags come out, so the tracking given to those ships is to ensure they arrive safely at their destination ports,” he said. Other components of the additional credit include the fiscal dock and the Puerto Armuelles seafood market.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment