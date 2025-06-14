Your Morning Smile -
British Airways Flight Announcement:
Captain:“Ladies and gentlemen, weather's clear- just relax and... OH MY GOD!”
[Dead silence]
Captain:“Apologies! A flight attendant just spilled coffee on my lap. You should see the front of my pants!”
Irish Passenger from the Back:
“FOR THE LUVVA JAYSUS, YOU SHOULD SEE THE BACK O' MINE!”
