403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Awqaf Ministry Opens New Mosque In Al Khor
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs, represented by the Mosques Department, has inaugurated a new mosque in Al Khor.
The Sultan bin Ali Al Ali Al Maadid Mosque covers an area of 5,676sq m and accommodates 950 male and 100 female worshippers.
It includes a spacious ablution space, a large number of parking lots, including those designated for people with disabilities, with well-planned entrances and exits. The mosque has a tall minaret. An Awqaf statement said the mosque is endowed by Ali bin Sultan bin Ali al-Ali al-Maadid.
The Sultan bin Ali Al Ali Al Maadid Mosque covers an area of 5,676sq m and accommodates 950 male and 100 female worshippers.
It includes a spacious ablution space, a large number of parking lots, including those designated for people with disabilities, with well-planned entrances and exits. The mosque has a tall minaret. An Awqaf statement said the mosque is endowed by Ali bin Sultan bin Ali al-Ali al-Maadid.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment