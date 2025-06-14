Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Awqaf Ministry Opens New Mosque In Al Khor

Awqaf Ministry Opens New Mosque In Al Khor


2025-06-14 11:02:02
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs, represented by the Mosques Department, has inaugurated a new mosque in Al Khor.
The Sultan bin Ali Al Ali Al Maadid Mosque covers an area of 5,676sq m and accommodates 950 male and 100 female worshippers.
It includes a spacious ablution space, a large number of parking lots, including those designated for people with disabilities, with well-planned entrances and exits. The mosque has a tall minaret. An Awqaf statement said the mosque is endowed by Ali bin Sultan bin Ali al-Ali al-Maadid.

MENAFN14062025000067011011ID1109674896

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search