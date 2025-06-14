Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
127Th Anniversary Of The Declaration Of Philippine Independence Marked In Doha

127Th Anniversary Of The Declaration Of Philippine Independence Marked In Doha


2025-06-14 11:02:02
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Philippine ambassador Mardomel Celo D Melicor with HE the Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ibrahim bin Ali al-Mohannadi and Ibrahim Yousif Abdullah Fakhro, director of the Protocol Department at Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the cake-cutting ceremony commemorating the 127th anniversary of the Declaration of Philippine Independence, celebrated recently in Doha.

MENAFN14062025000067011011ID1109674894

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search