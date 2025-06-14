403
PM Meets German FM, Stresses For Talks To Solve Disputes
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani met Saturday with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany Johann Wadephul, who is visiting the country.
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them, in addition to discussing the latest developments in the region, particularly the Israeli attack on the territory of the sisterly Islamic Republic of Iran.
In this context, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterated Qatar's strong condemnation and denunciation of the Israeli attack on Iranian territory, considering it a flagrant violation of Iran's sovereignty and security, and a clear breach of the rules and principles of international law.
He also stressed the need for concerted regional and international efforts to de-escalate tensions and resolve disputes through diplomatic means, affirming that Qatar is making strenuous efforts, along with its partners, for all parties to return to the path of dialogue to address outstanding issues and consolidate security and peace in the region and the world.
