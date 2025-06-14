403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Amir Reiterates Qatar's Condemnation Of Israeli Attack On Iran, Calls For De-Escalation Of Tension
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Dr Masoud Pezeshkian discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance and develop them, along with regional and international developments.
This came during His Highness the Amir's phone call with the Iranian president Saturday.
In this context, His Highness the Amir reiterated Qatar's strong condemnation and deep denunciation of the Israeli attack that targeted the territory of the sisterly Islamic Republic of Iran, considering it a blatant violation of Iran's sovereignty and security, and a clear breach of the rules and principles of international law.
His Highness the Amir stressed the need to de-escalate all forms of tension and to reach diplomatic solutions that would achieve lasting and comprehensive peace in the region.
This came during His Highness the Amir's phone call with the Iranian president Saturday.
In this context, His Highness the Amir reiterated Qatar's strong condemnation and deep denunciation of the Israeli attack that targeted the territory of the sisterly Islamic Republic of Iran, considering it a blatant violation of Iran's sovereignty and security, and a clear breach of the rules and principles of international law.
His Highness the Amir stressed the need to de-escalate all forms of tension and to reach diplomatic solutions that would achieve lasting and comprehensive peace in the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment