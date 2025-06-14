Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Reiterates Qatar's Condemnation Of Israeli Attack On Iran, Calls For De-Escalation Of Tension

2025-06-14 11:02:01
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Dr Masoud Pezeshkian discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance and develop them, along with regional and international developments.
This came during His Highness the Amir's phone call with the Iranian president Saturday.
In this context, His Highness the Amir reiterated Qatar's strong condemnation and deep denunciation of the Israeli attack that targeted the territory of the sisterly Islamic Republic of Iran, considering it a blatant violation of Iran's sovereignty and security, and a clear breach of the rules and principles of international law.
His Highness the Amir stressed the need to de-escalate all forms of tension and to reach diplomatic solutions that would achieve lasting and comprehensive peace in the region.

