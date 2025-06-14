Kerala Weather, June 15: Heavy Rain Expected Across Major Cities

Kerala Weather, June 15: Kerala braces for heavy rainfall on Sunday. Cities are expected to receive heavy downpours, accompanied by high humidity.

Kerala Weather, June 15: Sunday to bring consistent rainfall across the state. Residents across Kerala are advised to stay updated with local weather alerts. Avoid outdoor activities during peak rainfall hours. Here's the city-wise forecast.

Kochi

Max Temperature: 28°C

Min Temperature: 26°C

Real Feel: 32°C

Kochi will experience frequent rainfall throughout the day. Heavy downpours are likely during the afternoon and evening. The air will feel warmer due to high humidity levels.

Thiruvananthapuram

Max Temperature: 28°C

Min Temperature: 24°C

Real Feel: 33°C

Trivandrum to receive steady rain. High humidity levels will make the weather feel hotter than it actually is. Residents are advised to plan outdoor activities accordingly.

Kozhikode

Max Temperature: 28°C

Min Temperature: 23°C

Real Feel: 30°C

Kozhikode is likely to see heavy rain. Road conditions may worsen during heavy spells, so caution is advised.

Kollam

Max Temperature: 28°C

Min Temperature: 24°C

Real Feel: 32°C

Rain expected throughout the day, with breezy conditions in the morning. The weather will remain humid.