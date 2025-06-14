Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kerala Weather, June 15: Heavy Rain Expected Across Major Cities

2025-06-14 10:10:38
Kerala Weather, June 15: Kerala braces for heavy rainfall on Sunday. Cities are expected to receive heavy downpours, accompanied by high humidity. 

 

Kerala Weather, June 15: Sunday to bring consistent rainfall across the state. Residents across Kerala are advised to stay updated with local weather alerts. Avoid outdoor activities during peak rainfall hours. Here's the city-wise forecast.

Kochi 

Max Temperature: 28°C 

Min Temperature: 26°C 

Real Feel: 32°C 

Kochi will experience frequent rainfall throughout the day. Heavy downpours are likely during the afternoon and evening. The air will feel warmer due to high humidity levels.

Thiruvananthapuram 

Max Temperature: 28°C 

Min Temperature: 24°C 

Real Feel: 33°C 

Trivandrum to receive steady rain. High humidity levels will make the weather feel hotter than it actually is. Residents are advised to plan outdoor activities accordingly.

Kozhikode 

Max Temperature: 28°C 

Min Temperature: 23°C 

Real Feel: 30°C 

Kozhikode is likely to see heavy rain. Road conditions may worsen during heavy spells, so caution is advised.

Kollam 

Max Temperature: 28°C 

Min Temperature: 24°C 

Real Feel: 32°C 

Rain expected throughout the day, with breezy conditions in the morning. The weather will remain humid.

