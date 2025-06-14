Iran Shoots Down 3Rd F-35 Fighter Jet: Report

Iranian outlets including IRNA, Press TV, and Tehran Times have reported that a third F-35 fighter was destroyed over western Iran in the early hours of Saturday, following the downing of two others on Friday. Iran's Army Public Relations Office released a statement confirming the latest engagement, claiming that the pilot's fate remains“under investigation.” One female pilot is said to have been taken into custody after ejecting, though no names, images, or additional evidence have been released.

Military-linked channels have circulated what they describe as images of wreckage; however, analysts have questioned their authenticity. No high-resolution or geolocated evidence has yet been provided to confirm Iran's assertions.

The downings, if verified, would represent a stunning blow to the Israeli Air Force and a remarkable achievement for Iranian air defense systems against one of the world's most advanced stealth aircraft.

Israeli authorities so far denied Iran's claims. In a brief statement, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said:

Independent military analysts say F-35's low radar cross-section and robust electronic warfare capabilities make it extremely difficult to detect and intercept with conventional air defense systems.

The reported shootdowns follow Israel's early Friday morning launch of a coordinated air assault using US made F-35I Adir, F-15I Ra'am, and F-16I Sufa fighter jets. Targets reportedly included nuclear facilities, missile depots, and command centers across Iran.

Strikes resulted in the deaths of senior military figures, nuclear scientists, and civilian casualties, including women and children. In retaliation, Iran launched a series of ballistic missile attacks on Israeli strategic positions, sparking fears of a broader regional conflict.

The F-35I, a heavily customized version of the U.S.-built F-35 Lightning II, is the crown jewel of Israel's air power. Delivered under the U.S. Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program, each jet reportedly costs around Rs 7 billion (approx. $85 million). If Iran's claims are true, Israel could have lost assets worth over Rs 21 billion ($255 million) in less than two days.

