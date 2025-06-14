Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Syria Closes Airspace Flights Set For Sunday


2025-06-14 10:08:02
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, June 15 (KUNA) -- Syrian authorities announced on Saturday the closure of airspace to air traffic and the suspension of all Syrian Airlines flights scheduled for Sunday.
The Syrian news agency quoted the airline as saying, "the suspension of flights will continue until further notice, out of concern for the safety of passengers and flight crews, and in coordination with the relevant civil aviation authorities."
The airline called on all passengers to follow developments through official channels or contact reservation and information offices to learn details related to their flights and rescheduling them.
Earlier, the Syrian Civil Aviation Authority had announced the full reopening of Syrian airspace to civil aviation following its temporary closure. (end)
