Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3236118 KUWAIT -- The Supreme Defense Council, in a meeting chaired by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, affirmed all authorities were providing basic services and needs, as well as serving public to preserve security and stability.
3236170 KUWAIT -- Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy urged the public to minimize electricity use during hot summer season in order to guarantee continuation of vital services thus prevent power cuts.
3236104 KUWAIT -- Ministry of Interior announced that it had taken steps to facilitate the transit of Iraqi pilgrims who were stranded at the airport due to flight cancellations.
3236176 TEHRAN -- Iran's Tasnim News Agency reported that the headquarters of the Iranian Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics and the Defense Research and Innovation Organization were attacked by Israeli drones.
3236161 BRUSSELS -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that she had a call with US President Donald Trump, during which they discussed a number of key issues primarily the situation in the Middle East and Ukraine. (end)
mb
mb
