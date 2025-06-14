403
UN Appoints Alakhbarov As Deputy Special Coordinator For Middle East Peace Process
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, June 14 (KUNA) -- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced Saturday the appointment of Ramiz Alakbarov of Azerbaijan as his new Deputy Special Coordinator and Resident Coordinator, Office of the United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process.
Alakbarov will also serve as Humanitarian Coordinator. He succeeds Muhannad Hadi of Jordan, to whom the Secretary-General is grateful for his dedication and service.
The Secretary-General also thanks Sarah Poole of the United States, who has been providing steadfast support in an ad interim capacity.
Alakbarov brings more than 30 years of extensive international experience in executive leadership, strategic planning and policy-making, development programming and management, and humanitarian response.
He has been serving as the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Ethiopia since 2023.
Prior to this, Alakbarov held the position of Deputy Special Representative for Afghanistan with the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), where he was also the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, from 2021 to 2023. (end)
