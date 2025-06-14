403
Iraqi Interior Ministry Thanks Kuwaiti Counterpart Over Stranded Iraqi Pilgrims
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, June 14 (KUNA) -- The Iraqi Ministry of Interior expressed its sincere thanks and appreciation to its Kuwaiti counterpart for the fraternal and humanitarian step taken Saturday, under the direction of the political leadership, to facilitate the entry of stranded Iraqi travelers and pilgrims via the airport and secure their land transit to Iraqi territories after the air embargo was imposed due to developments in the region.
In a statement, the Ministry affirmed the depth of the bilateral relationship between the two countries, which reflects on the strong ties within the Arab and regional spheres.
Earlier the Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior announced the facilitation of the entry of stranded Iraqi travelers and pilgrims via the airport and the securing of their land transit to Iraq.
Iraqi airspace has been shut down since the outbreak of the security escalation between the Israeli occupation and Iran. (Pickup previous)
