Kashmir's Gen Z Wants More Than Degrees

By Firdous Ahmad Malik

Generation Z, growing up with the world in their pockets, doesn't wait for answers. They search, swipe, skim, save. They learn fast and move faster.

But in Kashmir, speed is a luxury. Situational hiccups still slow down life. So how does this generation, wired for progress, fit into a higher education system still catching its breath?

There's a certain tension between the old and the new, and nowhere is it more visible than in a Kashmiri college classroom.

The chalkboard is still in use, the lecture is still the norm. But in the back row, someone is Googling terms on their phone, someone else is watching a tutorial, and one student is editing a resume mid-class.

They're not being rebellious. They're just learning in the way that makes the most sense to them.

Personalized learning isn't a choice anymore, it's an expectation. Gen Z prefers relevance over repetition. They ask questions. They want to know how a theory applies to real life, not just how to memorize it for exams.

In other parts of the world, universities are shifting accordingly: hybrid classes, flipped classrooms, real-world projects. In Kashmir, change has begun, but it's been slow.

A few institutions, like the University of Kashmir and IUST, have started offering online modules and seminars. There are smart classrooms, yes. But ask the students, and they'll tell you the internet doesn't always work. Or the power's out. Or the app crashed again.

What Gen Z in Kashmir really wants is not just information, but application. They want to know: Will this help me get a job? Will this degree mean anything outside this valley?

They are pragmatic. The job market is brutal and they know it.

Unemployment among youth in Jammu and Kashmir was 18.3% in 2023, one of the highest in India. A degree isn't enough anymore. This generation wants skills. Courses in coding, design, content creation, ethical hacking, renewable energy, climate policy, podcasting. They want internships, mentoring, and exposure to the world beyond the Banihal Tunnel.

But many universities here still offer programs that haven't changed in a decade. There's a mismatch between what's taught and what's needed. That gap widens each year, and students fall in.

To catch them, institutions must build bridges - strong, structured collaborations with industries, both inside Kashmir and across India. Give students a pathway, and they'll run.

Then there's the matter of the mind.

Mental health, once a whisper, is now a conversation. Gen Z doesn't want to suffer in silence. In a region shaped by decades of conflict, where trauma is layered and lived, this generation is asking for help.

They want counseling without stigma. Safe spaces without judgment. Some colleges have started offering sessions, but access is patchy, and the demand outweighs supply.

Students speak of anxiety during tensions, depression from disrupted studies, burnout from uncertainty. Mental health support becomes a survival for them.

And yet, their spirit holds. During COVID-19, when the world shifted online, Kashmir's students found themselves on the margins again. They borrowed notes, recorded lectures, found low-data apps. Their resilience was the lesson.

Technology is both their tool and their trap. They learn best on screens, but those screens often go blank.

For change to mean anything, digital infrastructure has to improve. Internet access must be reliable, not conditional. Teachers, too, need to evolve. Tech training for educators isn't just helpful, it's necessary.

And there's something else. Gen Z is global. They may be physically rooted in Kashmir, but mentally, they move in and out of global conversations. They follow climate activists in Sweden, designers in Japan, entrepreneurs in Nigeria. They want that same access, that same energy. Why can't their syllabus reflect that? Why can't their colleges partner with universities abroad, bring in guest speakers from diverse fields, open digital libraries with global journals?

Some are trying. A few NGOs now run youth fellowships. Young Kashmiris are launching startups, publishing poetry, building tech platforms. There's a buzz, a hum. But to turn that into momentum, policy must match passion.

The National Education Policy 2020 feels like it was written for Gen Z. Flexible courses. Multidisciplinary learning. Focus on creativity, on skills, on tech.

But in Kashmir, implementation needs context. A one-size-fits-all won't work here. Policymakers must listen, not just to administrators, but to the students themselves.

Because here's the thing: this generation wants to be involved. They're not passive recipients. They want a seat at the table. Student councils, surveys, open forums aren't formalities to them. They're essentials. A university that listens builds trust. And trust is rare in a place where institutions often feel distant.

Kashmir's Gen Z is ready. They are tired of waiting for the system to catch up. They're building clubs, networks, businesses. They're creating change from the ground up. All they need is for someone to meet them halfway.

And maybe, finally, let them lead.

Firdous Ahmad Malik is Columnist and Research Scholar, Political Science MGU University, Bhopal. He can be reached at [email protected]