Elon Musk's X Down For Thousands Of US Users, Downdetector Shows

2025-06-14 09:00:40
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Elon Musk's X was down for thousands of users in the U.S. on Saturday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.

There were more than 6,700 incidents of people reporting issues with the social media platform as of 06:07 p.m. ET, Downdetector showed, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

Downdetector's numbers are based on user-submitted reports. The actual number of affected users may vary.

