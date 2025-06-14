403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Occupation Attack Iran's Defense Ministry In Tehran - Tasnim Agency
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, June 14 (KUNA) -- Iran's Tasnim News Agency reported Saturday that the headquarters of the Iranian Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics and the Defense Research and Innovation Organization were attacked by Israeli drones.
The agency said, "One of the administrative buildings of the Iranian Ministry of Defense headquarters in the Nobonyad area north of the capital, Tehran, was partially damaged in this attack."
The agency indicated that the Defense Research and Innovation Organization, affiliated with the Iranian Ministry of Defense, was also bombed by the Israeli occupation.
Earlier, Iran relaunched a new batch of missiles and drones toward the occupied Palestinian territories.
The capital, Tehran, and other Iranian cities have been subjected to a widespread attack by Israeli occupation forces since dawn last Friday. (end)
mw
The agency said, "One of the administrative buildings of the Iranian Ministry of Defense headquarters in the Nobonyad area north of the capital, Tehran, was partially damaged in this attack."
The agency indicated that the Defense Research and Innovation Organization, affiliated with the Iranian Ministry of Defense, was also bombed by the Israeli occupation.
Earlier, Iran relaunched a new batch of missiles and drones toward the occupied Palestinian territories.
The capital, Tehran, and other Iranian cities have been subjected to a widespread attack by Israeli occupation forces since dawn last Friday. (end)
mw
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment