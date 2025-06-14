Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israeli Occupation Attack Iran's Defense Ministry In Tehran - Tasnim Agency


2025-06-14 08:05:39
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, June 14 (KUNA) -- Iran's Tasnim News Agency reported Saturday that the headquarters of the Iranian Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics and the Defense Research and Innovation Organization were attacked by Israeli drones.
The agency said, "One of the administrative buildings of the Iranian Ministry of Defense headquarters in the Nobonyad area north of the capital, Tehran, was partially damaged in this attack."
The agency indicated that the Defense Research and Innovation Organization, affiliated with the Iranian Ministry of Defense, was also bombed by the Israeli occupation.
Earlier, Iran relaunched a new batch of missiles and drones toward the occupied Palestinian territories.
The capital, Tehran, and other Iranian cities have been subjected to a widespread attack by Israeli occupation forces since dawn last Friday. (end)
