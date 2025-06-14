60 Murdered In Israeli Airstrike On Residential Building In Iranian Capital: State TV

MENAFN - Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Jun 15 (NNN-IRNA) – At least 60 people, including 20 children, were murdered, in a Zionist Israeli airstrike on a 14-story building, in a residential complex in the Iranian capital, Tehran on Friday, state-run IRIB TV reported, yesterday.

The residential complex, named Martyr Chamran, is located north-east of Tehran, and was among the places hit by the Israeli regime's airstrikes, on different parts of the capital and other Iranian cities, the report said.

According to IRIB TV, as the debris removal operations continue, some 38 people have been pulled out of the rubble.

It added, of those still beneath the rubble, 10 were children, including infants, under nine months.

Israel early Friday launched airstrikes on Tehran and other cities across Iran.

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Mohammad Bagheri, Chief Commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Hossein Salami, Gholam-Ali Rashid, commander of Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, and Commander of the IRGC's Aerospace Division, Amir Ali Hajizadeh were killed in the barbaric airstrikes.– NNN-IRNA